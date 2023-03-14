Brokerages Set Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) PT at $55.60

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Neste Oyj from €54.00 ($58.06) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Neste Oyj Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NTOIY opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

