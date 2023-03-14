Brokerages Set Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) PT at $55.60

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2023

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIYGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Neste Oyj from €54.00 ($58.06) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Neste Oyj Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NTOIY opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.