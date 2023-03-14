Brokerages Set Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target at $71.33

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on PATK. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Patrick Industries Stock Down 2.9 %

PATK opened at $67.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $77.96.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.39 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 6.72%. Patrick Industries’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $474,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,332.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $474,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,332.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $657,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,316 shares in the company, valued at $10,280,903.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,710. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $7,057,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth $13,444,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 70,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

