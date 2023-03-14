Brokerages Set SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Target Price at $60.20

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,936 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $2,277,983.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,905,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,526,808.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $2,277,983.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,905,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,526,808.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 10,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $635,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,502 shares of company stock worth $7,969,453. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average of $57.58. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

