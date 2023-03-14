Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the February 13th total of 3,430,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,749,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,697. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

