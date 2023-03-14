Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,925 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $74.91. The company had a trading volume of 786,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,464,749. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

