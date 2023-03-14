Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Short Interest Update

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Calbee Trading Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:CLBEY traded down C$0.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 703. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.27. Calbee has a 52-week low of C$4.27 and a 52-week high of C$5.99.

About Calbee

CALBEE, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of snacks and food products. It operates through the Food Manufacturing and Sales; and Other divisions. The Food Manufacturing and Sales division handles the production of potato, wheat, and corn-based snacks and cereals. The Other division manages logistics business.

