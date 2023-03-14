Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to up 2% yr/yr to ~$2.97-3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion. Caleres also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.92-0.97 EPS.
Caleres Trading Down 4.3 %
CAL stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. Caleres has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $815.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.67.
Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Caleres’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Caleres from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. CL King dropped their price target on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $49,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,402.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,719.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $49,552.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,402.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,580 shares of company stock valued at $659,476 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Caleres by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Caleres by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Caleres by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Caleres by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.
