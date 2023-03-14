Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $691.01 million-$705.71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $749.28 million. Caleres also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.10-$4.30 EPS.
Caleres Price Performance
Shares of CAL stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.21. 1,499,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,150. The stock has a market cap of $826.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. Caleres has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $31.13.
Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 48.52%. Caleres’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Caleres Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on CAL. Piper Sandler raised shares of Caleres from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CL King cut their price target on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $49,552.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,402.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,719.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $49,552.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,402.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,580 shares of company stock worth $659,476. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caleres by 108,172.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $718,119,000 after acquiring an additional 32,201,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Caleres by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,374,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Caleres by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after acquiring an additional 171,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Caleres by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,535,000 after acquiring an additional 33,793 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Caleres by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 878,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 35,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.
Caleres Company Profile
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caleres (CAL)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.