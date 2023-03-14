Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $691.01 million-$705.71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $749.28 million. Caleres also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.10-$4.30 EPS.

Caleres Price Performance

Shares of CAL stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.21. 1,499,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,150. The stock has a market cap of $826.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. Caleres has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $31.13.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 48.52%. Caleres’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAL. Piper Sandler raised shares of Caleres from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CL King cut their price target on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $49,552.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,402.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,719.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $49,552.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,402.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,580 shares of company stock worth $659,476. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caleres by 108,172.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $718,119,000 after acquiring an additional 32,201,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Caleres by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,374,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Caleres by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after acquiring an additional 171,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Caleres by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,535,000 after acquiring an additional 33,793 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Caleres by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 878,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 35,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.