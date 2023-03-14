Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Director Buys $10,017.27 in Stock

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) Director Simon R. Gerlin acquired 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,017.27. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,089.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cambridge Bancorp Price Performance

CATC traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.16. 104,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,265. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.95.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $50.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.45 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 26.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambridge Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cambridge Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 565.2% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,042,000 after buying an additional 1,022,729 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $3,581,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 12.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 265,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,060,000 after purchasing an additional 23,596 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CATC. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.