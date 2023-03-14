Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$97.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$90.00 to C$97.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GRT.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$98.00 price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$96.88.

GRT.UN opened at C$83.20 on Friday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$63.29 and a 12 month high of C$100.90. The company has a market cap of C$5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$80.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$75.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2667 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

