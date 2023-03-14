Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Target Price to C$2.75

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s current price.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Performance

Rock Tech Lithium stock remained flat at C$2.60 during trading on Tuesday. 6,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,947. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.79. Rock Tech Lithium has a 12-month low of C$1.99 and a 12-month high of C$6.34. The company has a market cap of C$220.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.60.

About Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

