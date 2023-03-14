Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Target Price to C$2.75

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s current price.
Rock Tech Lithium Stock Performance
Rock Tech Lithium stock remained flat at C$2.60 during trading on Tuesday. 6,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,947. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.79. Rock Tech Lithium has a 12-month low of C$1.99 and a 12-month high of C$6.34. The company has a market cap of C$220.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.60.
About Rock Tech Lithium
