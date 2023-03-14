Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,726,500 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the February 13th total of 1,881,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 352.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDPYF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CDPYF traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.08.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0901 per share. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in the management of interests in multi-unit residential real estate properties, including apartments, townhomes, and manufactured home communities. It operates though the Canada and Europe geographical segments.

