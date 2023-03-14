Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,962,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 5,951,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 551.3 days.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.06. 1,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,754. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $32.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.37.

CDUAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Canadian Utilities in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

