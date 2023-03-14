CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Tops $0.0047 on Exchanges

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 14th. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $362,381.06 and $2.54 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

