Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Acquires 200 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Up 1.4 %

AMT traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $199.16. 631,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,136. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.79. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 162.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.