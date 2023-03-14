Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.6% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 32,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $2,021,000. Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 321,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,321,000 after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 143,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $152.81. 1,742,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,094,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.22. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.71 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $397.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.