Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Short Interest Update

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,961,200 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 2,318,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.8 days.

Capstone Copper Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of CSCCF stock traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$4.42. 12,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,192. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$1.73 and a 12-month high of C$6.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCCF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from $4.75 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.47.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

