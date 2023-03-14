Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Trading Up 8.5%

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.33 and last traded at $71.27. Approximately 1,373,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,533,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.30.

Catalent Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

