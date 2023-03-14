Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of CPRX opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
