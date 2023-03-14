Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRXGet Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CPRX opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 81,325 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 241,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 121,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

