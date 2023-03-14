Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CPRX opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 81,325 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 241,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 121,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

