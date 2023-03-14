Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 31.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,201,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,205,000 after purchasing an additional 174,361 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.9% in the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $226.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.69. The stock has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

