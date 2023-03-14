CBET Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $0.76 (CBET)

CBET Token (CBET) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One CBET Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CBET Token has traded 0% higher against the dollar. CBET Token has a market capitalization of $87.77 million and $0.76 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CBET Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.12 or 0.00418489 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,972.74 or 0.28298215 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About CBET Token

CBET Token launched on July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CBET Token is www.cbet.money.

Buying and Selling CBET Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBET Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBET Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CBET Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBET Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.