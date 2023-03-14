CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) vs. Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Financial Contrast

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and CCUR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Housing Impact Investors $81.07 million 4.65 $65.56 million $2.64 6.31 CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 1 0 3.00 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and CCUR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.05%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than CCUR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 436.26, suggesting that its stock price is 43,526% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Housing Impact Investors 80.87% 20.19% 4.48% CCUR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats CCUR on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments. The Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments segment consists of the partnership’s portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and permanent financing for the residential properties and a commercial property. The MF Properties segment consists of indirect equity interests in multifamily, student housing, and senior citizen residential properties which are not currently financed by mortgage revenue bonds held by partnership but which the partnership eventually intends to finance by such bonds through a restructuring. The Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts segment consists of the assets, liabilities and related income and expenses of the PHC Trusts. The Other Investments segment consists of the operations

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

