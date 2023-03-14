Celo Price Reaches $0.64 on Major Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $313.75 million and approximately $27.38 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00002575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Profile

Celo’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,531,934 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org. Celo’s official website is celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.

Celo’s mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.

CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

Celo Coin Trading

