Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Short Interest Up 29.7% in February

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the February 13th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cembra Money Bank Stock Performance

CMBNF remained flat at C$70.00 during trading on Tuesday. Cembra Money Bank has a 52 week low of C$70.00 and a 52 week high of C$70.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$70.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$70.00.

About Cembra Money Bank

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

