CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CFN Enterprises Trading Up 9.5 %
Shares of CNFN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29. CFN Enterprises has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $1.40.
CFN Enterprises Company Profile
