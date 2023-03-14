ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Short Interest Update

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the February 13th total of 6,850,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

ChampionX Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CHX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.46. 1,677,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,693. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.58. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.74.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $985.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.99%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ChampionX will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ChampionX by 27.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 33.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

