Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,839,500 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the February 13th total of 2,107,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Charlotte’s Web Price Performance
CWBHF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 136,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,659. Charlotte’s Web has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56.
About Charlotte’s Web
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charlotte’s Web (CWBHF)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.