Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,839,500 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the February 13th total of 2,107,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

CWBHF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 136,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,659. Charlotte’s Web has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56.

About Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as oil, gummies, capsules, pain relief, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional, and over-the-counter wellness.

