Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

CHKR traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.19. 27,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,595. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $55.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.0757 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 23.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

