China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in February

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,098,900 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 2,581,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance

CHPXF stock remained flat at $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. China Pacific Insurance has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $3.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Pacific Insurance (Group) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

