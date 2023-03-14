China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 316,200 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 398,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,162.0 days.

China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRGGF remained flat at $4.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. China Resources Gas Group has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRGGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Resources Gas Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded China Resources Gas Group from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About China Resources Gas Group

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

