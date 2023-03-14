China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Stock Price Up 2.5%

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 6,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 282,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

China Xiangtai Food Trading Up 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.

Institutional Trading of China Xiangtai Food

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Xiangtai Food stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Rating) by 308.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,789 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of China Xiangtai Food worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Xiangtai Food

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

