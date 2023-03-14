China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Stock Price Up 2.5%

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 6,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 282,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
China Xiangtai Food Trading Up 2.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.
Institutional Trading of China Xiangtai Food
An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Xiangtai Food stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Rating) by 308.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,789 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of China Xiangtai Food worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About China Xiangtai Food
China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Xiangtai Food (PLIN)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for China Xiangtai Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Xiangtai Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.