Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Director William L. Jews Sells 2,214 Shares

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:CHH traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.51. The company had a trading volume of 140,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,444. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $150.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 15.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 489,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,151,000 after acquiring an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

