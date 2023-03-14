CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $56,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 239,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 60.9% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 47,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $223.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average of $46.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.