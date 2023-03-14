CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $60,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $233.18 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $124.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.13.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

