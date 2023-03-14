CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 561,378 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608,964 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 561,378 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Devon Energy worth $36,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,738.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.39.

NYSE DVN opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 7.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

