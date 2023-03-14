Cindicator Market Cap Hits $1.71 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. Cindicator has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $2,258.94 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence.

Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era.”

Cindicator Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

