Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,155,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,905 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.8% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $126,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,496,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $200.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.55.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.