Citigroup Lowers Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) to Neutral

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Ricoh Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Ricoh stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ricoh has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Ricoh alerts:

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Ricoh had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 1.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ricoh will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.