Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Acquires 18,450 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.1% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $55,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $36,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $5.10 on Tuesday, reaching $57.01. 36,647,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,946,471. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $93.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,671,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,723 shares in the company, valued at $9,337,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 728,106 shares of company stock valued at $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

