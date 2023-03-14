Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Buys 20,085 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 246.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $893,093,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,409 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,803 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,656,896 shares. The firm has a market cap of $92.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average of $60.95. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

