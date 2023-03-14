Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 8,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,691,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 228,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $70,114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,886. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $313.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

