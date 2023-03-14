Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $781,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.48. 605,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,715. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.09. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

