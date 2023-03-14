Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $858,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,345,000 after acquiring an additional 168,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,307,000 after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,535,000 after purchasing an additional 198,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after purchasing an additional 103,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,734. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,429. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $81.41 and a one year high of $122.54. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average of $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

