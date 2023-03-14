Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,089,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Hillenbrand accounts for 3.7% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 7.33% of Hillenbrand worth $186,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.78. 56,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,605. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $53.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21). Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

