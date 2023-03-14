Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Purchases 303,111 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,111,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,111 shares during the period. IAA comprises about 1.9% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $99,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAA. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in IAA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,820,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,532,000 after buying an additional 33,770 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP boosted its stake in IAA by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 4,248,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,231,000 after buying an additional 538,337 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in IAA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,032,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,141,000 after buying an additional 13,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IAA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,540,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,779,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in IAA by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,534,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,571,000 after buying an additional 705,198 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

IAA stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.33. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $44.07.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $523.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.55 million. IAA had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

