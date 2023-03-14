Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 65 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Danaher by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

DHR stock traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.58. 499,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,690. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

