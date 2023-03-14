Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,214,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 3.2 %

Chubb stock opened at $191.98 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.