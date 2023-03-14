Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $874,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 21.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,651,000 after buying an additional 170,239 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $305,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial stock opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.40. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $61.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

