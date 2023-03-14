Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,139 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 45,451 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,847 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,071,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $130,053,000 after purchasing an additional 249,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $229.66 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.26 billion, a PE ratio of 131.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,560 shares of company stock worth $50,272,657 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.14.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

