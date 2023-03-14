Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,566 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,158 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $324.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $473.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $352.46 and its 200 day moving average is $334.51. The company has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.56.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

